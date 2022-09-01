Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.46 Million Position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,305 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,839 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,460,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in NIKE by 245.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 476,970 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $79,497,000 after buying an additional 338,996 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its holdings in NIKE by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,045,764 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $340,968,000 after buying an additional 60,932 shares during the last quarter. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $17,643,000. 55I LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 39.2% during the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

NKE stock opened at $106.45 on Thursday. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.53 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market capitalization of $166.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.38.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to buy up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.45%.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,796 shares of company stock valued at $9,085,334 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NIKE from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, KGI Securities lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.46.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

