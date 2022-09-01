Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $9.49 Million Stock Holdings in Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) by 82.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545,941 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned approximately 0.11% of Syneos Health worth $9,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Syneos Health by 947.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in Syneos Health by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,022,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. AMI Asset Management Corp grew its position in Syneos Health by 25.9% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 97,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 20,152 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in Syneos Health by 4.0% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 814,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,909,000 after buying an additional 31,160 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Syneos Health by 286.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,183,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Syneos Health stock opened at $60.11 on Thursday. Syneos Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The company has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.74.

Insider Activity at Syneos Health

Syneos Health ( NASDAQ:SYNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Syneos Health had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 14.04%. Syneos Health’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Syneos Health, Inc. will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Syneos Health news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $497,853.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Syneos Health news, General Counsel Jonathan Olefson sold 2,215 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $166,125.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,896,900. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 1,149 shares of Syneos Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.16, for a total transaction of $84,060.84. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,805 shares in the company, valued at $497,853.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,631,443 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health from $94.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Syneos Health to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair lowered shares of Syneos Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Syneos Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.67.

About Syneos Health

(Get Rating)

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.