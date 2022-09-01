Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Increases Position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 78.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,105 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $9,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of MOS. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 62,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after buying an additional 6,720 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,565 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,433 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth $359,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MOS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.88.

Mosaic Price Performance

MOS opened at $53.87 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $30.58 and a 1 year high of $79.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.62.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.93 by ($0.29). Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

