Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 338,700 Shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Arconic Co. (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) by 1,411.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 362,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 338,700 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.34% of Arconic worth $9,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ARNC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Arconic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Arconic by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 9,632 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Arconic by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 13,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Arconic by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at $400,000. 95.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Arconic

In other news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total transaction of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Diana B. Perreiah sold 4,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $110,011.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Melissa M. Miller sold 31,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.28, for a total transaction of $880,130.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 66,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,892,667.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Arconic Trading Down 0.8 %

Several research firms recently commented on ARNC. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arconic from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Arconic from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NYSE:ARNC opened at $25.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Arconic Co. has a one year low of $22.45 and a one year high of $36.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.60.

Arconic (NYSE:ARNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Arconic had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 9.28%. Arconic’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Arconic Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arconic Profile

Arconic Corporation manufactures and sells aluminum sheets, plates, extrusions, and architectural products in the United States, Canada, China, France, Germany, Hungary, Russia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Rolled Products, Building and Construction Systems, and Extrusions.

