Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases 6,937 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,937 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $9,990,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TEAM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $364,752,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Atlassian by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $519,547,000 after buying an additional 703,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Atlassian by 166.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 524,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,080,000 after acquiring an additional 328,070 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,140,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 189.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 294,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,968,000 after purchasing an additional 192,564 shares in the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TEAM shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on Atlassian from $500.00 to $360.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on Atlassian from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.42.

Atlassian Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $247.66 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $228.09 and a 200 day moving average of $237.32. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $159.54 and a 52-week high of $483.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.88 billion, a PE ratio of -101.92 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $759.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise organizations to build and manage a master plan that maps strategic projects to the various work streams required to deliver them; and Opsgenie, an incident management tool that enables IT teams to plan for and respond to service disruptions.

