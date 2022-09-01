Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases Shares of 975,114 Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:LITT – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 975,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,517,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 2.29% of Logistics Innovation Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Logistics Innovation Technologies by 187.0% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 2,348,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,535 shares during the last quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC raised its position in Logistics Innovation Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,999,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,360,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,680,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,265,000. Finally, Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC purchased a new position in Logistics Innovation Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,388,000. 65.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Logistics Innovation Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of LITT stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $9.73. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $9.85.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire businesses serving the senior market or capable of being repositioned to do so.

Further Reading

