Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lessened its holdings in shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,600 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned 0.11% of Upstart worth $10,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Upstart in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in Upstart by 542.1% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UPST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Upstart from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Upstart from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered shares of Upstart from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Upstart from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.38.

Insider Transactions at Upstart

Upstart Stock Up 3.5 %

In other news, General Counsel Alison Nicoll sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $604,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 412,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,647,344.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,364 shares of company stock valued at $646,123. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Upstart stock opened at $25.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.13. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.42 and a 52-week high of $401.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.07.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by ($0.03). Upstart had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $228.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Upstart’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Upstart Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Featured Articles

