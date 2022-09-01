Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 5,288 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,288 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $10,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 7.2% in the first quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.4% in the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 3,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 63,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,442,000 after purchasing an additional 5,665 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 43.4% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 811,848 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $107,431,000 after purchasing an additional 245,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies by 147.5% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 60,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 36,006 shares in the last quarter.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

Agilent Technologies Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE A opened at $128.25 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.96 and its 200-day moving average is $127.10. The stock has a market cap of $38.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.52 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 19.94% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.62, for a total value of $118,620.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,520.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies to $160.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $195.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.31.

Agilent Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.