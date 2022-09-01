Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Trims Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its position in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 84.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,253 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 258,800 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 316.4% during the first quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,821,749 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,034,892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $305,487,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 20.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,614,266 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,101,000 after purchasing an additional 451,307 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $101,510,000. Finally, TOMS Capital Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter worth $100,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRSK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $255.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $227.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.18.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ VRSK opened at $187.16 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $156.05 and a fifty-two week high of $231.57. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.82 and a 200-day moving average of $189.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.12. Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 35.21% and a net margin of 34.37%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 19.14%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 4,039 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $686,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,916,040. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathy Card Beckles sold 429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.09, for a total transaction of $85,838.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,949.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,755 shares of company stock valued at $1,440,592 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

