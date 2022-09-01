Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.
Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83.
Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.
