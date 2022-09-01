Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HR. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.29.

Healthcare Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $24.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.86 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.30. Healthcare Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $23.28 and a 52-week high of $34.83.

Institutional Trading of Healthcare Realty Trust

About Healthcare Realty Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,207,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $610,251,000 after buying an additional 585,270 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,715,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $370,535,000 after buying an additional 1,614,865 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,946,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $243,346,000 after buying an additional 161,978 shares during the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC raised its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust by 55.7% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 7,453,407 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Healthcare Realty Trust by 479.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,767,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,500,000 after buying an additional 4,772,676 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

