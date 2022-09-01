HedgeTrade Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $787.00 (HEDG)

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One HedgeTrade coin can currently be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000815 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HedgeTrade has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar. HedgeTrade has a market capitalization of $57.11 million and $787.00 worth of HedgeTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HedgeTrade alerts:

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002983 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000831 BTC.

NewYork Exchange (NYE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00006585 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Blitz Labs (BLITZ) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000360 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002905 BTC.

HedgeTrade Coin Profile

HEDG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2018. HedgeTrade’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 348,731,468 coins. The official website for HedgeTrade is hedgetrade.com. HedgeTrade’s official Twitter account is @HedgeCoinDev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

HedgeTrade Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HedgeTrade is a platform where the traders share their knowledge. Traders post predictions into a smart contract-powered Blueprint that users can purchase or unlock in order to access. Traders are rewarded if the Blueprint is correct, otherwise, the users' purchase is refunded. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HedgeTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HedgeTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HedgeTrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HedgeTrade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HedgeTrade and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.