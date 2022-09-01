HEdpAY Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $12,368.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.

About HEdpAY

HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.

HEdpAY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEdpAY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEdpAY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEdpAY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

