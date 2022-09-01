HEdpAY Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HEdpAY has a market cap of $14.57 million and approximately $12,368.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, HEdpAY has traded up 6.7% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,627% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,532.85 or 0.07641587 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002268 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00825195 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00016274 BTC.
About HEdpAY
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
HEdpAY Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for HEdpAY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEdpAY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.