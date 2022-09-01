HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

HEI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of HEICO to $138.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of HEICO from $182.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $160.71.

HEICO Stock Performance

HEICO stock opened at $152.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.71 billion, a PE ratio of 61.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. HEICO has a twelve month low of $122.94 and a twelve month high of $165.61.

HEICO Dividend Announcement

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The aerospace company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $569.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $555.44 million. HEICO had a net margin of 16.15% and a return on equity of 14.47%. HEICO’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Research analysts expect that HEICO will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is 7.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of HEICO by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 9,835 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of HEICO by 3,963.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 2,378 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO during the fourth quarter worth $1,006,000. Hyman Charles D lifted its holdings in HEICO by 17.9% during the first quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 94,656 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $14,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in HEICO by 5.1% during the first quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 45,073 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 2,192 shares in the last quarter. 27.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

