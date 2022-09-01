Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) Stock Position Trimmed by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its stake in shares of Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Helios Technologies were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HLIO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Helios Technologies by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 2,920 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 716.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 59,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 91.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of Helios Technologies stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.31. Helios Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.42 and a 52-week high of $114.89.

Helios Technologies Dividend Announcement

Helios Technologies ( NASDAQ:HLIO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.18. The firm had revenue of $241.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.51 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HLIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barrington Research reduced their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $107.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Helios Technologies from $95.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Helios Technologies Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

Featured Stories

