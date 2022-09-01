Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) by 757.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 469,454 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 414,733 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.31% of Helix Energy Solutions Group worth $2,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Helix Energy Solutions Group by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Helix Energy Solutions Group in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on HLX. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from $6.50 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Capital One Financial raised their price objective on shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group to $6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Helix Energy Solutions Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.25.

Shares of NYSE:HLX opened at $4.32 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $655.47 million, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of 2.93. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.47 and a 12-month high of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Helix Energy Solutions Group (NYSE:HLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. Helix Energy Solutions Group had a negative net margin of 17.62% and a negative return on equity of 7.24%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc, an offshore energy services company, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in Brazil, the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. The company operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities.

