Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of LON:HDIV opened at GBX 70.24 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.83. The company has a market capitalization of £129.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 63.27 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.09).
Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile
