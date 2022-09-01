Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.10

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc (LON:HDIV – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of LON:HDIV opened at GBX 70.24 ($0.85) on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 70.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 72.83. The company has a market capitalization of £129.94 million and a PE ratio of 1,186.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.25, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Henderson Diversified Income Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 63.27 ($0.76) and a 52-week high of GBX 90 ($1.09).

Henderson Diversified Income Trust Company Profile

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

