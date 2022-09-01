HEROcoin Market Cap Reaches $936,314.66 (PLAY)

HEROcoin (PLAY) traded down 14.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One HEROcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges. HEROcoin has a market cap of $936,314.66 and approximately $18,192.00 worth of HEROcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HEROcoin has traded down 11.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get HEROcoin alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005089 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,654.54 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00004332 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005088 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002601 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.18 or 0.00133224 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00033248 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00087510 BTC.

About HEROcoin

HEROcoin (PLAY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. HEROcoin’s total supply is 252,165,029 coins and its circulating supply is 248,635,618 coins. HEROcoin’s official Twitter account is @HEROcoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEROcoin is www.herocoin.io. The Reddit community for HEROcoin is /r/herocoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling HEROcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “HEROcoin is a decentralized online betting platform for esports events. PLAY is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that powers HEROcoin's ecosystem. Single users can become providers and are rewarded for their effort in HERO. On top of that, all HERO holders will receive a general reward from every pot that is played. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEROcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HEROcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HEROcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for HEROcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEROcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.