Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZZ) Stock Price Down 1.5%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZZ – Get Rating) shares traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.46. 2,780,582 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 382% from the average session volume of 577,139 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.75.

Hertz Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.92 and a 200-day moving average of $19.79.

Hertz Global Company Profile



Hertz Global Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides airport and off airport vehicle rental and leasing services. It operates through three segments: U.S. RAC, International RAC, and All Other Operations. The company provides its vehicle rental services under the Hertz, Dollar, Thrifty, Firefly, and Flexicar brands from approximately 12,000 corporate and franchisee locations in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, the Middle East, and New Zealand.

Further Reading

