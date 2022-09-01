Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Issues Earnings Results

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48, RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HPE opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52 week low of $12.40 and a 52 week high of $17.76. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 17.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HPE. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 price target (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.88.

In related news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Cowa LLC raised its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14,778.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 2,594,739 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,300 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 70,328,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,183,418,000 after buying an additional 1,959,250 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,566,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,549,380,000 after buying an additional 1,824,331 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth approximately $20,538,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 50.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,615,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,198 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

