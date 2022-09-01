Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Shares Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 631,478 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 125,281 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $10,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HPE. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,234 shares during the period. First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,682,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $432,575.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE:HPE opened at $13.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.18. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a fifty-two week low of $12.40 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.27%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

