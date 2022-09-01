HEX (HEX) Price Reaches $0.0398 on Exchanges

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. HEX has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and $7.43 million worth of HEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HEX coin can now be purchased for $0.0398 or 0.00000201 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, HEX has traded 24% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Quant (QNT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $94.97 or 0.00480943 BTC.
- Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000180 BTC.
- MXC (MXC) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000368 BTC.
- PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000564 BTC.
- DXdao (DXD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $367.99 or 0.01863470 BTC.
- Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001908 BTC.
- Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00005777 BTC.
- Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.
- Shardus (ULT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000713 BTC.
- Planet (AQUA) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.97 or 0.00237840 BTC.
HEX Coin Profile
HEX is a coin. It launched on December 30th, 2019. HEX’s total supply is 633,542,658,973 coins and its circulating supply is 173,411,074,413 coins. The Reddit community for HEX is https://reddit.com/r/HEXcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. HEX’s official Twitter account is @HEXcrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for HEX is hex.win.
HEX Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HEX using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for HEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.