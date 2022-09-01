Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Receives $58.30 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.30.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Vertical Research raised their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America raised Hexcel from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hexcel from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hexcel Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HXL opened at $58.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.36. Hexcel has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $65.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 1.26.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. The business had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.89 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Hexcel’s payout ratio is presently 37.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hexcel

In other news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 2,500 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.83, for a total transaction of $152,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,889.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Hexcel

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 29.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Hexcel by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 195,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $10,132,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,346 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its position in Hexcel by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 359,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $18,626,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Stories

