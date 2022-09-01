Hiblocks (HIBS) Trading 6.9% Lower Over Last Week

Hiblocks (HIBS) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. In the last seven days, Hiblocks has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. One Hiblocks coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Hiblocks has a market cap of $10.05 million and approximately $516,342.00 worth of Hiblocks was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005059 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001638 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00837384 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00015510 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00035183 BTC.

Hiblocks Profile

Hiblocks’ total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,206,678,425 coins. The official website for Hiblocks is www.hiblocks.io.

Buying and Selling Hiblocks

According to CryptoCompare, “hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform. “

According to CryptoCompare, "hiblocks is a blockchain-based social media curation platform that provides rewards for its curators. Through a simplified sharing process, users can easily curate through content sharing. Users earn HiTokens through various activities on the platform."

