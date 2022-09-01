HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $174.73

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 174.73 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 171 ($2.07). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 172.40 ($2.08), with a volume of 2,850,742 shares.

HICL Infrastructure Price Performance

The company has a market cap of £3.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 907.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 173.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 174.73.

Get HICL Infrastructure alerts:

HICL Infrastructure Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.06 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. HICL Infrastructure’s payout ratio is currently 43.42%.

About HICL Infrastructure

HICL Infrastructure PLC specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HICL Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HICL Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.