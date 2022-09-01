High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Hits Market Cap of $1.11 Million

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 1st. Over the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded 11.7% lower against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $109,983.00 worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0152 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

High Performance Blockchain Coin Profile

High Performance Blockchain is a coin. It launched on August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader. The official website for High Performance Blockchain is www.gxn.io.

High Performance Blockchain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

