HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 49,143 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 159,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,143 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 251.8% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 195.5% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Exelon by 2,068.8% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of EXC opened at $43.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.40. Exelon Co. has a twelve month low of $33.93 and a twelve month high of $50.71.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 10.38%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.82%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Exelon from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.23.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

