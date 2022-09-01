Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,327.00

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,327 ($16.03) and last traded at GBX 1,347 ($16.28), with a volume of 55899 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,336 ($16.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on HIK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($21.15) price target on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,601.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,780.18. The company has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,033.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Cuts Dividend

Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. Hikma Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.82%.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.

