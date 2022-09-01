Hina Inu (HINA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $597,657.68

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. One Hina Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hina Inu has a market capitalization of $597,657.68 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005011 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001631 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002223 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.70 or 0.00830303 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015642 BTC.
About Hina Inu
Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2.
