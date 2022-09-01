Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX) Receives GBX 995.83 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Hiscox Ltd (LON:HSX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 995.83 ($12.03).

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,144 ($13.82) to GBX 1,150 ($13.90) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Hiscox to GBX 950 ($11.48) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hiscox from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 880 ($10.63) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Hiscox from GBX 1,075 ($12.99) to GBX 1,045 ($12.63) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Hiscox alerts:

Hiscox Stock Performance

Shares of HSX opened at GBX 897.80 ($10.85) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.18, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of £3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,040.45. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 907.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 925.47. Hiscox has a 1 year low of GBX 769.40 ($9.30) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,002 ($12.11).

Hiscox Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Hiscox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.05%.

In other Hiscox news, insider Colin D. Keogh bought 1,617 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 944 ($11.41) per share, with a total value of £15,264.48 ($18,444.27).

About Hiscox

(Get Rating)

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, personal lines cover, including high-value household, fine art, luxury motor, and classic car through brokers, partners and direct-to-consumer using both traditional and digital trading models.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hiscox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hiscox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.