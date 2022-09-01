HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.06 Per Share

HiTech Group Australia Limited (ASX:HIT – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is a positive change from HiTech Group Australia’s previous final dividend of $0.05.

HiTech Group Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

Insider Activity

In other HiTech Group Australia news, insider Raymond Hazouri 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th.

HiTech Group Australia Company Profile

HiTech Group Australia Limited provides recruitment services for permanent and contract staff to the information and communications technology (ICT) industry in public and private sectors in Australia. Its ICT contracting services include the provision of ICT professionals for temporary and other non-permanent staffing needs of clients for specific projects.

