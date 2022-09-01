Hive (HIVE) 1-Day Volume Tops $6.48 Million

Hive (HIVE) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 1st. One Hive coin can now be bought for approximately $0.53 or 0.00002686 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hive has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Hive has a market capitalization of $233.17 million and $6.48 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Kava (KAVA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00008555 BTC.

Bubblefong (BBF) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00041242 BTC.

OKC Token (OKT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.48 or 0.00082748 BTC.

JUST (JST) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Celer Network (CELR) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Metal (MTL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005853 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00034896 BTC.

Game Tree (GTCOIN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002316 BTC.

XMON (XMON) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,353.54 or 1.37364401 BTC.

Tokocrypto (TKO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001403 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 436,004,480 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Hive is peakd.com/@hiveio.

Buying and Selling Hive

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency.Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain.The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem.Telegram | Discord | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | GitlabWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars.

