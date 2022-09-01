Hoge Finance (HOGE) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Major Exchanges

Hoge Finance (HOGE) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 1st. Hoge Finance has a market cap of $21.45 million and approximately $49,519.00 worth of Hoge Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hoge Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Hoge Finance has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hoge Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005004 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,988.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004203 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002558 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.63 or 0.00133235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00033327 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00086287 BTC.

Hoge Finance Profile

Hoge Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was February 7th, 2021. Hoge Finance’s total supply is 398,806,755,522 coins and its circulating supply is 402,276,464,812 coins. Hoge Finance’s official Twitter account is @hogefinance.

Buying and Selling Hoge Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “HOGE is a deflationary currency. There will never be more HOGE in circulation than there is now. Every time a transaction takes place with HOGE, 1% of that transaction is removed or “burned” from the total supply. This increases the scarcity of every HOGE in circulation. Additionally, another 1% is distributed among every HOGE holder. What this means is that every time HOGE is used, the value of the remaining HOGE in circulation is increased by simultaneously decreasing the supply (deflation), while also distributing HOGE to everyone using the token. As a result, every single HOGE holder has an incentive to spread the use of HOGE as much as possible. As more transactions take place in the network, the individual net-worth of all who own a piece of the network increases as well. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoge Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hoge Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hoge Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hoge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hoge Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.