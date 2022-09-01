Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson upgraded Home Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancorp to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancorp in a report on Friday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Home Bancorp Trading Down 1.2 %

HBCP opened at $39.04 on Thursday. Home Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.16 and a 1-year high of $45.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.87 million, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.92.

Insider Activity at Home Bancorp

Home Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HBCP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $32.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.75 million. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 12.62%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Home Bancorp will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader purchased 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.20 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,181.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Home Bancorp

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Home Bancorp by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,381 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,369 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Home Bancorp by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 308,469 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Home Bancorp by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Home Bancorp by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,517 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 41,581 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

About Home Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Home Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in Louisiana and Mississippi. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing checking, money market, savings, NOW, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

