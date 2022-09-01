Honest (HNST) Market Capitalization Tops $871,792.79

Honest (HNST) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 1st. One Honest coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Honest has traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Honest has a market capitalization of $871,792.79 and $887.00 worth of Honest was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 1,556.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,445.89 or 0.07221022 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001654 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002261 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00826668 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00015473 BTC.
Honest Coin Profile
Honest’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,061,602 coins. Honest’s official Twitter account is @usenobi. The official message board for Honest is honestmining.com/blog. Honest’s official website is honestmining.com.
Buying and Selling Honest
