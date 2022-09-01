Hoo Token (HOO) 24 Hour Volume Hits $95.00

Hoo Token (HOO) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Hoo Token has a market cap of $23.87 million and approximately $95.00 worth of Hoo Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hoo Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Hoo Token has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Hoo Token Profile

Hoo Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 82,430,424 coins. Hoo Token’s official Twitter account is @Hoo_exchange and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hoo Token’s official message board is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5191937. Hoo Token’s official website is hoo.com.

Hoo Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hoo Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hoo Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hoo Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

