Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $221,344.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,318.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.06216966 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00835490 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.
Hord Profile
Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.
Hord Coin Trading
