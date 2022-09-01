Hord (HORD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million

Hord (HORD) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Hord coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0165 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 8.9% against the U.S. dollar. Hord has a total market cap of $1.42 million and approximately $221,344.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Hord alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 1,318.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,231.61 or 0.06216966 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005048 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00835490 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00015546 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,247,452 coins.

Hord Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hord should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hord using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Hord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hord and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.