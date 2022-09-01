Horizen Price Hits $15.78 (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Horizen coin can now be bought for about $15.78 or 0.00078605 BTC on popular exchanges. Horizen has a total market cap of $201.65 million and $10.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Horizen has traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00293662 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00113266 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,775,750 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Horizen
