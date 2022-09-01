Horizen Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.92 Million (ZEN)

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 1st. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for about $15.78 or 0.00078605 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $201.65 million and approximately $10.92 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $58.97 or 0.00293662 BTC.
- Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00113266 BTC.
- Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002134 BTC.
- Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000067 BTC.
- Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003675 BTC.
- BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Bit Hotel (BTH) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000038 BTC.
- Hush (HUSH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000208 BTC.
- ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000115 BTC.
- Zero (ZER) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.
Horizen Profile
Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 12,093,400 coins and its circulating supply is 12,775,750 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Horizen Coin Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
