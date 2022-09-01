Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $57.21

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 57.21 ($0.69) and traded as high as GBX 102 ($1.23). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 101 ($1.22), with a volume of 86,637 shares.

Horizonte Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £192.37 million and a P/E ratio of -20.61. The company has a quick ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 10.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 106.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.21.

Horizonte Minerals Company Profile

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and Serra do Tapa nickel project located in the State of Para; and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project in the eastern part of the Carajás mining district.

