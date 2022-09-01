Howard Hartenbaum Sells 18,453 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
GitLab Stock Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.87 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.
GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.
