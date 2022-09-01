Howard Hartenbaum Sells 18,453 Shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Stock

GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) major shareholder Howard Hartenbaum sold 18,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total value of $1,192,617.39. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,694,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

GitLab Stock Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $59.87 on Thursday. GitLab Inc. has a one year low of $30.74 and a one year high of $137.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.58 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.13 million. The company’s revenue was up 75.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GitLab Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GTLB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Cowen reduced their target price on GitLab to $60.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on GitLab from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on GitLab in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on GitLab from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on GitLab in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in shares of GitLab during the first quarter worth about $272,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,395,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in GitLab in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $900,000. 42.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.