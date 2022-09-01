Howdoo (UDOO) Price Hits $0.0075

Howdoo (UDOO) traded 41.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. One Howdoo coin can currently be bought for about $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $3.57 million and $813,212.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Howdoo has traded 29.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 837,843,489 coins and its circulating supply is 476,908,255 coins. The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io. Howdoo’s official message board is medium.com/howdoo.

Howdoo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

