Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $12.57 and last traded at $12.57. 7,761 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 15,563 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. boosted its position in Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:RIET – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Pettee Investors Inc. owned 1.26% of Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.