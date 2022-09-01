HSBC Downgrades The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) to Hold

The Swatch Group (OTCMKTS:SWGAY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at HSBC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their target price on The Swatch Group from CHF 272 to CHF 242 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded The Swatch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 280 to CHF 254 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their price target on The Swatch Group from CHF 290 to CHF 258 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Swatch Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $278.50.

The Swatch Group Price Performance

The Swatch Group stock opened at $12.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.89. The Swatch Group has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $16.73.

About The Swatch Group

The Swatch Group AG designs, manufactures, and sells finished watches, jewelry, and watch movements and components worldwide. It operates through Watches & Jewelry and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment designs, produces, and commercializes watches and jewelry. The Electronic Systems segment is involved in the design, production, and commercialization of electronic components, as well as sports timing activities.

