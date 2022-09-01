Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) PT Lowered to $14.00

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.00.

Hudson Pacific Properties Stock Performance

NYSE HPP opened at $13.21 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.65 and its 200-day moving average is $20.41. Hudson Pacific Properties has a 12-month low of $13.19 and a 12-month high of $28.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hudson Pacific Properties

Hudson Pacific Properties Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HPP. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Hudson Pacific Properties by 240.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 665 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.54% of the company’s stock.

Hudson Pacific is a real estate investment trust with a portfolio of office and studio properties totaling nearly 19 million square feet, including land for development. Focused on premier West Coast epicenters of innovation, media and technology, its anchor tenants include Fortune 500 and leading growth companies such as Netflix, Google, Square, Uber, NFL Enterprises and more.

