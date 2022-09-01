Humaniq Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $19,689.00 (HMQ)

Humaniq (HMQ) traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 1st. During the last seven days, Humaniq has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Humaniq coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges. Humaniq has a market capitalization of $762,531.40 and approximately $19,689.00 worth of Humaniq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Humaniq Coin Profile

HMQ is a coin. Its genesis date was May 8th, 2017. Humaniq’s total supply is 207,143,695 coins and its circulating supply is 185,811,695 coins. The official website for Humaniq is humaniq.com. The Reddit community for Humaniq is /r/Humaniq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Humaniq’s official Twitter account is @Humaniq_co and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Humaniq Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Humaniq is a decentralized application created on the Ethereum blockchain to deliver banking tools to the roughly two bln global inhabitants without access to more traditional institutions using the biometric technology as a anti-sybil measure. The dapp is to be made available for smartphones, making it globally accessible. HMQ is an Ethereum-based token that will be used for all operations within the network and will also be distributed to users through bounty and referral programs. “

