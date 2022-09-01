Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM) Declares $0.01 Final Dividend

Humm Group Limited (ASX:HUM – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of 0.014 per share on Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th.

Humm Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 445.07, a current ratio of 49.44 and a quick ratio of 49.42.

Get Humm Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Humm Group

In other news, insider Andrew Abercrombie bought 371,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.94 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of A$721,948.21 ($504,858.89). Insiders have purchased 7,247,366 shares of company stock worth $5,979,223 over the last ninety days.

Humm Group Company Profile

Humm Group Limited provides various financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and Ireland. It operates through four segments: Buy Now Pay Later, New Zealand Cards, Australia Cards, and Commercial and Leasing. The company offers buy now, pay later solution under the bundll brand name; humm, an interest-free payment platform with repayment options; long term interest free finance and everyday spend solutions under the humm90 brand; humm pro, a buy now pay later solution for businesses; Q Mastercard, an interest free credit card; FlexiCommercial, a business financing solution, which includes leasing and chattel mortgages for small and medium businesses; and leasing solutions for enterprise, SME, education and retail businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Humm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.