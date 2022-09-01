Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) Price Down 7.4% This Week

Hummingbird Finance (HMNG) traded 11.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 1st. One Hummingbird Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Hummingbird Finance has a total market cap of $516,880.72 and $16,226.00 worth of Hummingbird Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Hummingbird Finance has traded 7.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004995 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 63.7% against the dollar and now trades at $95.80 or 0.00478822 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.61 or 0.00827201 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00015764 BTC.

