Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF) PT Raised to GBX 280 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Hunting (OTCMKTS:HNTIF – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 270 ($3.26) to GBX 280 ($3.38) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HNTIF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Hunting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hunting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Hunting from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 455 ($5.50) to GBX 400 ($4.83) in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.00.

Hunting Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS HNTIF opened at $3.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.37. Hunting has a 52-week low of $2.00 and a 52-week high of $4.26.

Hunting Company Profile

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

