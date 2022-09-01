Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 47.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 72,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,410,095 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $636,801,000 after buying an additional 144,216 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 775,921 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $144,895,000 after buying an additional 110,773 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 756,411 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $140,890,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 40.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 553,251 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $103,314,000 after buying an additional 160,300 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 478,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,087,000 after buying an additional 56,360 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE HII opened at $230.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $175.50 and a one year high of $243.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $220.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.44.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

