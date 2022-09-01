Huobi Token (HT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $15.71 Million

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 1st. Huobi Token has a market cap of $723.42 million and $15.71 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Huobi Token has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Huobi Token coin can now be purchased for about $4.72 or 0.00023474 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004979 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,095.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00004394 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005088 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004977 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002544 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.86 or 0.00133671 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00034367 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.25 or 0.00085863 BTC.

Huobi Token Profile

Huobi Token is a coin. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 coins. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @HUOBI_Pro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is /r/HuobiGlobal. The official website for Huobi Token is www.hbg.com.

Huobi Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

